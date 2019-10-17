Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo $67 (25% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 for $66.90 shipped. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This dual charging pad features both 12W and 7.5W Qi coils, which can refuel two smartphones simultaneously. Whether you’re rocking an older Galaxy handset or just grabbed either of Samsung’s latest Note 10 handsets, picking up the brand’s charging station is a must. Another perk is that those with a Galaxy wearable will also be able to power up the device alongside a smartphone. It comes bundled with a USB-C cable and wall adapter, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 380 customers.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad designed to charge two devices simultaneously. Simply recharge your Qi certified Samsung smartphones or smartwatches without plugging in a cable. Wireless Charger Duo Pad delivers 12W on the left and 7.5W on the right for a fast charge. With a Galaxy S9, Note9 or other compatible Samsung smartphone, experience up to 7.5W Fast Charge wireless charging output. Galaxy S10 can charge up to 12W with Fast Charge 2.0. Place the back of your smartphone on the charging pad and wait for the charging notification to appear.

