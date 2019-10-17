Pad & Quill is now offering up to 25% off a selection of its leather MacBook bags, cord folios, backpacks, and more. You’ll find a collection of gear already up to 15% off right here and then simply use code X at checkout to save an additional 10%. Whether it’s a new briefcase for work, an organizer pouch for all of your accessories or a toiletry kit for on the road, Pad & Quill has some of nicest options out there. More details below.

Pad & Quill L eather MacBook Bags:

When it comes to Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook bags, it really is hard to go wrong. After going hands-on with the Roll Top backpack and several other Pad & Quill designs over the years, I can certainly attest to the handcrafted quality here. You can expect to find the usual 30-day money back promise and 25-year leather warranty on just about every product in the sale.

TechFolio:

One standout from the sale is the TechFolio Classic Cord Organizer which is marked down to $76.46. Although, using the code above will drop your total down to $68.81 shipped. That’s nearly 25% off the regular $90 price tag. Available in three colorways, it is handmade with American full-grain leather, a canvas lining, and marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching. It houses 3 dedicated cord organizer pockets alongside an Apple Pencil slot, zipper pockets for chargers, SD card/key slots, and a discreet signature from the artisan that made it.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Pad & Quill leather MacBook bag sale for more options. The deals start at $50 or so (outside of some of the smaller accessories) and will all drop another 10% with the code above.

TechFolio Classic Cord Organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more. The large zipper compartment fits either a Macbook charging cord or a hard drive, along with other small tech-related detritus one tends to accumulate while traveling. On top of that pocket, we have two slots, for an SD card and/or a house key.

