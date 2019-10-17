When it comes to at-home blood pressure monitors, that’s a product category that Omron is well-known for. It’s had a wide variety of offerings for several years now and today the company has delivered a complete redesign for many of its most-popular models. There are a total of seven new blood pressure monitors ranging from wrist to upper arm and wired to wireless.

Omron’s smart blood pressure monitors get redesigned

The latest blood pressure monitors from Omron not only look better, they also feature ‘improved accuracy, ease of use and reliability.’ One of the design changes found in Omron’s new devices is the shift to a dual display appearance that shows a user’s previous reading on one and current on the other.

Omron’s latest devices now have ‘hypertension indicators that alert you if your systolic and/or diastolic readings are out of range with the new AHA and ACC guidelines.’ This provides yet another way for users to become quickly apprised of concerning results.

Bluetooth connectivity allows monitors to sync reading information with Apple Health using the Omron Connect app. The app is also available for Android, providing an easy way to store an unlimited number of readings. There’s even an Omron Health skill that allows Alexa users to ask for their latest reading, comparisons, and more.

“These new monitors reflect feedback we’ve collected from consumers and physicians and our forecasting of needs in the marketplace. All of our blood pressure monitors are FDA cleared as medical devices for personal use at home,” said Omron Healthcare president and CEO, Ranndy Kellogg.

Pricing and availability

While they have not quite shown up at Amazon yet, we expect them to appear in the very near future. Until then, they can be ordered direct from Omron. With seven models being debuted, there is a wide range of options will several differing price points. Of all the options, the Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm offering appears to be among the best and is priced at $99.99. Take note that the preceding model can currently be nabbed for quite a bit less.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s an unfortunate truth that many of tech products being released each day are unlikely to have a long and successful future. This is because some of the issues they try to tackle aren’t vital and eventually become unimportant enough that users will abandon them.

With big companies like Apple shifting focus towards health with products like Apple Watch, it’s clear that physical well-being is one of the best use cases for the tech industry to chase after. Considering just how helpful this can be, Omron’s blood pressure monitors are likely here to stay for a bit, that is, until wearables eventually eliminate their need.

