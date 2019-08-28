Alongside the second generation of its Fitbit Versa fitness tracker, Fitbit has unveiled its latest smart scale: Aria Air. This new fitness accessory fits right into the Fitbit lineup as a supplement to help users better understand their weight, heart health, and various other measurables. Of course, it also plays into Fitbit’s new “premium” subscription plan that “gives you access to added data, information, and motivation to more effectively reach your health and wellness goals.” Hit the jump for more on the new Fitbit Aria Air.

Aria Air tracks weight, BMI, and much more

The new Fitbit Aria Air offers a wireless designed with Bluetooth connectivity and automatic tracking of various fitness measurements. All are tied into the Fitbit app, making it easy to track your progress and stay on top of goals over time.

James Park, cofounder and CEO of Fitbit, gives a look into the new Aria Air and what users can expect:

In addition to being synonymous with health and fitness, Fitbit is known for offering affordable, engaging, and user-friendly products that put better health and wellness in reach for more people around the globe. Whether someone is looking to manage their weight, improve their fitness level, or manage a chronic condition, we’ve had a significant impact on the lives of millions of people. In fact, 73% of Fitbit users who set a weight-loss goal reduced their weight after six months of tracking it, demonstrating the power of the Fitbit platform to help users reach their goals.

Highlights of Fitbit Aria Air include the ability to create a plan toward your ideal weight goal, which the scale will help you work toward. The Fitbit app also allows you to track your food intake, which in conjunction with the scale, should in theory paint a more accurate picture of what users can expect. Here’s a further rundown of notable features:

Option to create a plan : Set a healthy weight goal in the Fitbit app, log your food, and view weight trends alongside calories in and out to stick to a plan based on personal goals.

: Set a healthy weight goal in the Fitbit app, log your food, and view weight trends alongside calories in and out to stick to a plan based on personal goals. Compatible with Fitbit Premium : Integrate with Fitbit’s new paid membership, featuring personalized insights and guided programs, including a two-week program to help you understand the importance of keeping an appropriate calorie range for your weight goal.

: Integrate with Fitbit’s new paid membership, featuring personalized insights and guided programs, including a two-week program to help you understand the importance of keeping an appropriate calorie range for your weight goal. Connect to partner apps : Sync weight data with popular brand apps so you can see all your exercise, food logging, and weight data in one place on the Fitbit app.

: Sync weight data with popular brand apps so you can see all your exercise, food logging, and weight data in one place on the Fitbit app. Social support and inspiration : Access the Community section of the Fitbit app to connect with friends, family, and fellow Fitbit users for healthy eating and weight management tips, support groups, and motivation.

The new Fitbit Aria Air is available for preorder today at $49.95 with Amazon availability arriving in October.

Source: Business Wire

