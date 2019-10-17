Just $2 scores you 30 of VELCRO’s reusable cable ties at Amazon (66% off)

Amazon currently offers a 30-pack of VELCRO One Wrap Thin Cable Ties for $2.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $6, today’s offer saves you 66%, is the best we’ve seen since 2016, and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Each velcro tie included here is 15-inches long, making them versatile enough for tackling everything from organizing cables in your everyday carry to eliminating clutter from a desk setup. I’ve personally been using these exact ties for years now and would wholeheartedly recommend. Over 8,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For just $2, you’re not likely to find really any more budget-friendly alternatives on Amazon. Other options mostly sell for around $5 or more, so today’s lead offer is about as good as it gets in the reusable cable tie world.

If your latest purchase has you thinking its time to clean up other aspects of your workstation, definitely swing by our helpful guide. We go over a few different tips and tricks for cable management and more.

VELCRO One Wrap Thin Cable Ties features:

Secure large cords and bulky cables with ease. Get organized fast with these simple to use, self-fastening thin ties that will contain and store cords and wires quickly and safely. These bundling ties are ideal fasteners for cord organization, wire management, and securing loose or extra-long cords out of the way. Strong, trusted, and used by data and network centers across the globe; these fasteners can be reused and repositioned when arranging computer, appliance and electronic wires

