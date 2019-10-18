Slash 40% off this highly-rated leather duffel bag at $80 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Aaron Leather Travel Duffel Bag for $79.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This gorgeous leather bag strikes an incredible balance between casual or formal styling, allowing you to fit in well no matter where you’re headed. It’s comprised of full-grain leather that’s made to withstand frequent travel. It can be carried either by handles or using the detachable shoulder strap. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option worth peeking at is Herschel’s Novel Duffle Bag. Priced at $72, this bag may not be made of leather, but it features Herschel’s typical eye-catching style. Whether you’re heading to the gym or going on a weekend trip, this bag is more than capable.

If you’re uncertain about either bag, take a moment to check out our dual-bag video review of HEX’s Terra Sneaker Duffel and Patrol Backpack. Not only are these bags highly-functional, they also sport a unique colorway that is sure to stand out from much of the competition.

Aaron Leather Travel Duffel Bag features:

Made from top grain Buffalo Leather

PERFECTLY SIZED – 24″ (Length) X 11″ (Height) X 11″ (Width)

SPACIOUS AND VERSATILE – 1 Large Compartment – Spacious And Can Carry All Your Travel Essentials

STYLISH, ELEGANT & PERFECT GIFT – Our Unisex Rustic Brown Duffle Bag Is Solid, Sturdy And Reliable. Bring It On A Casual Weekend Overnight Trips Or Use It On Formal Business Trips.

