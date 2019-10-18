APC’s Wall Pivot-Plug Surge Protector is an essential desk upgrade at $22

Amazon currently offers the APC Wall Pivot-Plug Surge Protector for $22.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $27, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and marks the second-best price we’ve ever seen. Featuring four wall outlets, APC’s surge protector can defend against power influxes with a 1080-Joule energy rating. There’s also dual 2.4A USB ports for refueling smartphones and the like, making this a capable option for incorporating into your desk setup or behind a nightstand. Over 515 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Should the pivoting design not do anything for you, have a look at APC’s Six-Outlet Wall Surge Protector instead. At under $13.50, this alternative features two additional wall outlets compared to the lead deal, as well as 2.4A USB ports. This one comes backed by a similar 4.3/5 star rating from hundreds at Amazon.

Those who might fancy some smart home upgrades won’t want to miss out on the discounted plugs, power strips, and more that we’re currently seeing on sale from $8.50.

APC Wall Pivot-Plug Surge Protector features:

1080 Joule surge protection energy rating

4 outlet wall mount surge protector

2 USB ports provide 3.4 Amps of charging power (combined)

Designed to fit a 2 outlet configuration.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!