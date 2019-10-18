Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR UHDTV has Roku and Apple TV support $230 (Reg. $300)

Walmart currently offers the Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV (50R6040E) for $229.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is $50 under the sale price at Best Buy and marks the best offer we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 50-inch 4K HDR panel, Hisense’s UDHTV is the affordable home theater upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Plus, it packs Roku smart functionality, allowing you to watch content from Netflix, Hulu, and more. As of this week, that now includes the Apple TV app. Ports enter in the form of three HDMI as well as a USB input. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 400 customers. Head below for more.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 27,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to make the most of your savings.

As for the latest and greatest from Roku, the company is rolling into the holiday shopping season with a refreshed lineup of media players including a smaller Express and more powerful Ultra. Plus, Roku just announced its Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer for those in search of an enhanced audio setup.

Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV features:

Easy to use. Smart to own. The Hisense 50″ 4K HDR TV with ROKU is your ticket to bright, crisp movies, TV shows, live sports, music and more. The Hisense R6E series features 4K resolution, an HDR-enhanced display and motion-rate processing technology that minimizes lag and shakiness over Wi-Fi. With ROKU right on your television, simply connect, activate and start streaming for endless entertainment!

