Walmart and Roku have teamed up to deliver the onn Roku Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer, two new and individually sold products. Both releases come roughly one year after Roku unveiled its Wireless Speakers during the 2018 holiday season. Roku’s new onn Smart Soundbar follows in the footsteps of Roku TV Wireless Speakers with similar features like automatic volume leveling and cable-free pairing.

Roku Smart Soundbar focuses on ease of use

If you’re a Roku user and have been craving a better audio experience, the streaming company has teamed up with Walmart to deliver the onn Roku Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer. Both products use a unique wireless audio protocol that connects to the entire Roku ecosystem without a hitch.

The onn Roku Smart Soundbar is Dolby Audio compatible and sports a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth, HDMI, and Optical inputs. A bundled remote can control the TV while also featuring several channel shortcut buttons. Owners will also be able to control the new sound bar using the Roku smartphone app.

An optional onn Roku Wireless Subwoofer can be puchased as an add-on that will further expand audio quality offered by onn Roku Smart Soundbar. As you would expect, it focuses on bass performance. Like Roku’s onn Smart Soundbar, this companion subwoofer pairs wirelessly, providing owners with a clean and simple home theater solution.

“We know our customers shop with us for quality products at an affordable price,” says Ryan Peterson, vice president of consumer electronics for Walmart. “We’re thrilled to be working with Roku to deliver a new category of audio and streaming products in time for the holiday season that are easy to use and come at an incredible value.”

Pricing and availability

As mentioned earlier, both the onn Roku Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer will be sold individually. Each product is identically priced at $129 and will be available for purchase ‘in the coming weeks.’ Since these products were made jointly by Roku and Walmart, it’s unsurprising that they will be exclusively sold at the retail giant.

9to5Toys’ Take

Since the home theater product category is extremely crowded, it could prove difficult for Roku to make a splash. That being said, early indicators show that Roku is taking this venture very seriously by using its platform’s wide reach across televisions and streamers to venture into this new market.

By focusing on simple and seamless pairing, Roku could end up gaining a large market share based on this feature alone. Top that off with nice to have perks like automatic volume leveling and the onn Roku Smart Soundbar could end up being a no-brainer audio solution for a large chunk of the platform’s user base.

