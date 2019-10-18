Laser navigation headlines Neato’s $199 Botvac D3 Pro Robot Vacuum (50% off)

Walmart offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $199 shipped. Having originally retailed for $500, we’ve more recently been tracking it for $400 at Amazon. That’s good for a 50% discount, is $101 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen in 2019. Neato Robotics’ D3 Pro comes packed with features that make cleaning even easier for you. With a 60-minute runtime, the D3 Pro also features the company’s LaserSmart navigation system. Plus, it touts Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control alongside its smartphone companion app. With 940 Amazon customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 62% of them.

If you don’t need the advanced laser mapping and other higher-end features, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $220 when you clip the on-page coupon. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home.

Also, don’t forget to check out Roborock’s new S4 Robotic Vacuum, which enters with an improved laser-guidance system. It’s also more affordable than the lead deal, but lacks the longer runtime and higher suction capabilities.

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro features:

Clean your home daily without lifting a finger with the Neato Botvac D3 Pro, which easily handles every surface from hardwood to carpeting. A wide cleaning path takes care of larger messes, and a 60-minute run time covers your space. This Neato Botvac D3 Pro comes with a convenient charging base for storage and recharging.

