Colder autumn weather has officially hit a majority of the nation and it’s time to start thinking how you can stay warm while enjoying outdoor activities. One of our favorite options is a classic puffer jacket because of its versatility. Puffer jackets are not only a stylish option, but also very practical. These jackets help keep you warm and they’re packable, which makes them great for traveling. However, it can be tricky finding an option that’s priced under $50. We’re doing the work for you and rounding up our top picks below. We’ve also found top brands such as Columbia, Gerry, and more.

Old Navy Puffer Coat

For men, the Water-Resistant Packable Quilted Jacket is a great option for this fall. I love that this jacket has a light-reflecting zipper pull and zipper-guard tab to keep you visible in low light. It also features water-resistant fabric to keep you dry, even if you run into showers. With over 300 reviews from Old Navy customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Best of all, this jacket is priced at just $40.

Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket

Another standout jacket for men is the Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket that’s priced at just $45. This style is available in an array of color options and even has a hood. It also comes with a bag to store away when not in use or traveling. Best of all, the Amazon Essentials style is machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 125 reviews.

Nordstrom Rack

If you’re looking for a puffer jacket at a great price, Nordstrom Rack has 27 styles for under $50. Our favorite choice is the Gerry High Point Hybrid Hooded Zip Puffer Jacket. I love the color options that this jacket comes in and it has a drawstring hem to keep our cool air. Best of all, it features a fleece lining to provide extra warmth. You can find this fashionable style priced right under $50.

Columbia

Last but not least, Columbia Sportswear’s Hawling Bomber Jacket features a puffer material in a modern style. This jacket is very versatile to dress up or down and it comes in either black or olive. It’s also water-resistant and it has two pockets with snap buttons for secure storage. You can find this stylish jacket on sale for just $50 at Sierra Trading Post.

Which puffer jacket is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out the Justin Timberlake x Levi’s Fall 2019 collection that just launched.

