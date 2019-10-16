Levi’s has collaborated with Justin Timberlake in the past and his first line was a total success. For fall 2019, they just released a new collection called Fresh Leaves. Justin Timberlake is known for his unique and very stylish fashion taste. This line was designed to have one-of-a-kind details and fabrics. Prices in the collaboration range with rates starting at $78 for shirts and going up to $380 for select jackets. Better yet, the entire collection is sold at Nordstrom, which offers free delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Levi’s x Justin Timberlake Fall 2019 line.

Levi’s Justin Timberlake Shirts

A standout from this sale is the Levi’s Justin Timberlake 1/2 Zip Corduroy Worker Shirt that’s a perfect top for fall. This pullover features a green plaid design and unique zipper closure at the top. It would look great paired with jeans or khakis alike too. Be sure to pick up this style for your wardrobe that’s priced at $88.

The Classic Trucker Jean Jacket

The Trucker Jacket has been a staple in Levi’s collection for years. Justin Timberlake made a twist to the original Trucker and added sherpa details as well as a hood. The outer layer is also corduroy, which is very fashionable for the fall season. However, the inner layer features a sherpa interior that adds a very cozy element. You can score this jacket priced at $148.

Fall Pants

Throughout the collection you will find an array of other corduroy items as well as pants. The popular 502 Taper Fit Pants are a part of this series and come in two stylish color options. This pair is infused with stretch for added comfort and its tapered fit will look great with boots or sneakers alike. Find these pants priced at $78.

Layering Vests

Finally, vests are an essential during fall weather. They make it great to layer during transitional weather and aren’t too heavy. Vests are also great to travel with because they won’t take up too much space. That’s why the Reversible Down Vest is one of our favorite items from this collection and it’s priced at $118. This has two sides with a khaki color on the one and a orange camouflage on the other. It’s also very lightweight, which makes it great to layer over long-sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, flannels, and more.

Which piece from the Levi’s x Justin Timberlake new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

