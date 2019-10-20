Score eero 802.11ac Wi-Fi mesh systems on sale from $149 and save up to 25%

Amazon is currently taking up to 25% off a selection of eero Wi-Fi Systems with deals starting at $149 shipped for the Pro 802.11ac Mesh Router. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a tri-band Wi-Fi output, this router can provide up to 1,500-square feet of coverage to your home and touts dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also doubles as a mesh range extender, so those with an existing eero network will be able to expand their current setup and take advantage of the brand’s TrueMesh technology. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Those in need of more coverage will definitely want to hit the jump, where we’re seeing a couple of other eero systems on sale.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the three-piece eero Pro mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $319 shipped. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. This system includes an eero Pro router alongside two satellite beacons and is able to provide 3,500 sq. ft. of Tri-Band coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,900 customers.

Or if you need even more coverage, grab three of the Pro Router and Extender for $399, down from the usual $100 going rate.

In need of a smart home upgrade? Amazon is also discounting a selection of its Ring doorbells, alarm systems, and more from $149, all of which come bundled with a free Echo Dot.

