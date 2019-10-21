Amazon’s latest Kindles are on sale from $65 with near all-time low pricing

- Oct. 21st 2019 7:38 am ET

0

Amazon offers its all-new entry-level Kindle E-reader for $64.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked outside of Prime Day 2019. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Those looking to upgrade can also pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99. It typically goes for $120. We saw it for $85 at Prime Day, but otherwise this is the best deal we’ve tracked in 2019. This is a new Amazon all-time low by $5. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for a more traditional tablet? Amazon is currently discounting its Fire lineup from $40 over at Amazon.

Kindle E-reader features:

  • Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp