Amazon slashes prices on its Fire Tablets from $40: HD 8 $60 (25% off), more

Amazon currently offers its Fire HD 8 16GB Tablet in a variety of colors for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling $80, that’s good for a 25% discount and marks the lowest we’ve tracked in months. For comparison, it comes within $10 of the Amazon low. Upgrade to the 32GB version for $90, down from $110. Featuring an eight-inch HD display, Fire HD 8 sports hands-free access to Alexa, as well as up to ten hours of battery life. If neither storage tier cuts it, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 400GB microSD card for extra space. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 20,200 customers. Head below for more Fire tablet deals from $40.

Also on sale is the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $69.99 shipped at Amazon in three colors. Usually $100, today’s offer matches the Amazon low and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Centered around a seven-inch display, Amazon’s Kid Edition for Fire table features one year of access to FreeTime Unlimited, as well as a kid-proof case with a built-in stand. This tablet also comes backed by a two-year guarantee where if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,900 shoppers.

Lastly, Amazon has the new Fire 7 Tablet on sale for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer is one of the very first price drops we’ve seen and a new low. This tablet is twice as fast as Amazon’s preceding model and features seven hours of battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 6,800 shoppers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!