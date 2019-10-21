AUKEY’s highly-rated RGB portable light is waterproof + more for just $14

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Bedside Lamp with RGB Colors for $13.79 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GJ2LUG7I at checkout. This is down over 30% from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This lamp can change to a number of colors, providing you with multiple forms of ambient illumination. Plus, thanks to the built-in battery, you’ll enjoy portable illumination everywhere you go. There’s also IP65 waterproofing here, making it a great addition to any pool party or outdoor gathering. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save more when you opt for this 6-pack of Smart Dusk to Dawn Sensor LED Plug-in Nightlights at $12 Prime shipped. Though you’ll lose out on portable illumination, as these need to be plugged-in to work, you’ll gain the ability to illuminate six different areas at one time. Plus, these lights turn on at night and off in the morning, making it an automated solution.

AUKEY RGB Rechargeable Lamp features:

Versatile, eye-safe table lamp, bedside lamp, night light, and portable outdoor light

Bring color to your home with vibrant, mood-enhancing RGB light that sets the ambiance for your bedroom, living room, dining room, or study

Durable, drop-resistant, IP65 water-resistant & dustproof design with varied placement options for use almost anywhere

Enjoy 5 hours of continuous use at Max brightness

