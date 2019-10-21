Step into the fall season with confidence with a new pair of stylish duck boots. Duck boots are a great option for autumn because they’re waterproof, most are comfortable to walk in, and have a ridged outsole to promote traction. A ton of top brands sell duck boots and we’ve rounded up our top picks for fall. Head below the jump to find our favorites and be sure to check out our guide to the best puffer jackets under $50.

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean is known for their Bean Boots. This style has thousands of reviews and I personally own this style and would highly recommend. My favorite style for men is the classic L.L. Bean Boots in 8-inch Thinsulate. I really like that this style is available in three widths options: narrow, medium or wide. These boots are also really great for cool weather with an extra dose of insulated warmth for colder weather. You can find this style priced at $159.

Looking for a fun option for cool weather? Then the Signature Wicked Good L.L.Bean Boots are a great option. This style is great for rain or snow alike and were also seen in Oprah’s Magazine as her favorite boots. They’re available in three color options and feature a really plush interior for warmth. However, with its plush detailing comes a high price tag of $249.

Sperry

Sperry is known for their high quality shoes and their duck boots do not disappoint. For men, our favorite styles is the Cold Bay style that’s priced at $120. This style comes equipped with all of the bells and whistles including water resistance, traction and lightweight insulation. These boots also have a foam insole and sportive barrier to add comfort throughout the day. Finally, the Cold Bay style is available in three versatile color options too.

For women, one of the most notable styles for this fall is the Saltwater Wool Embossed Duck Boot with Thinsulate. This pair of footwear was designed to help keep you warm in cool temperatures and its quilted pattern adds a luxurious touch. You can easily pair them with jeans or leggings alike and they’re also priced at $120.

Budget-Friendly Duck Boot options

Believe it or not, Walmart has very fashionable options. For women, the Portland Boot Company Duck Boots are priced at just $32. It features a shorter stature that will look nice with either jeans or leggings. It also has a micro-fleece lining that’s sweat-wicking and promotes comfort during cool weather.

However, for men, Macy’s has the Weatherproof Vintage Duck Boots on sale for just $26. This style is available in three unique color options and has a soft leather exterior. These boots feature a luxurious look with a great price tag.

Which pair was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!