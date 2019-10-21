Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OK Golf, Neo Monsters, more

- Oct. 21st 2019 10:00 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tahrir App, Neo Monsters, DMD Panorama, OK Golf, A Good Snowman, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Millie’s Tricks and Treats: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/TV: DMD Panorama: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NanoStudio 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tiny Scanner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Theine: $1 (Reg. $4)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Giggle Ghosts: Counting Fun!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPhone/Watch: Star Rover – Stargazing Guide: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tozzle: $4 (Reg. $5)

