Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $25, Wolfenstein Youngblood $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 2 remake on Xbox One for $24.99 and PS4 for $29.99. Currently matched at Best Buy. While we have seen the PS4 version (also matched via PSN) for slightly less in the past, today’s deals are the current best we can find and one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked on Xbox One. The stellar RE2 remake is completely rebuilt from the ground up with impressively fresh visuals and a “deeper narrative experience.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Wolfenstein: Youngblood, The Evil Within 2, Devil May Cry 5, Overcooked! 2, God of War, and more.
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- The Evil Within 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- Overcooked! 2 $16 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
