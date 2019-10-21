Add Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini to your car at an Amazon low of $100 (23% off)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Dash Cam Mini for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer saves you 23% and only marks the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Today’s price cut also matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The most notable feature here on Garmin’s miniature dash cam is its compact size. Measuring in with a form-factor that’s smaller than a car key, you’ll still find 1080p recording, 140-degree angle lens, and microSD card support. You’ll also be able to leverage built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for easily transferring footage to your smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Find more details below.

Leverage your savings here to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSDCX card for $12.50 at Amazon. This will ensure your dash cam has plenty of space to record drives well into the future. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re seeing the two different models of VANTRUE 1080/1440p dash cams on sale for $53 at Amazon.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini features:

Record footage of road incidents with this Garmin Dash Cam Mini. Crisp Full HD resolution makes footage look sharp and detailed, while the 140-degree viewing angle captures the whole road. This Garmin Dash Cam Mini fits discreetly behind rearview mirrors and helps protect parked cars by monitoring surroundings and recording moving subjects.

