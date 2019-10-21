Score all your Halloween candy from $9.50 at Amazon: Nestle, Hershey’s, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off a wide selection of Halloween candy. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews across the board. The big day is drawing nearer so you might as well stock up at a discount while you can. Today’s sale includes Halloween-sized boxes of many of your favorites including chocolate bars (Butterfinger, Crunch, Hershey’s, more), M&M’s fun packs, Reese’s treats, gummies, and much more. All-in-all you can more than likely get all of your Halloween candy shopping done today for between $9.50 and $13. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Amazon’s Halloween store is always good place to start when it comes to costumes and decor for the spookiest day of the year. But you can score huge deals on horror and zombie flicks from Apple right now, on top of these Halloween Blu-ray deals from $5. You’ll also want to browse through the new Crate & Barrel holiday collections with spooky decorations and more.

Nestle Assorted Bulk Chocolate:

Contains a variety of 150 individually wrapped pieces of Halloween candy, perfect for trick or treaters, filling the candy bowl, or a sweet treat This October

Each bag includes an monstrous assortment of Mini Chocolate bars, including Butterfinger cups, crunch, and baby Ruth

No artificial flavors or colors; colors from natural sources

Butterfinger is gluten free treat everyone can enjoy

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!