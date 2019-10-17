Crate & Barrel is getting your home ready for fall and winter activities. Recently, the retailer launched its holiday collections including pieces for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Throughout the Halloween collection you will find spooky decorations, entertaining pieces, items for a standout entrance, and much more. However, for its holiday collection you will find more of a cozy vibe with neutral and green coloring for an inviting feel. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Crate and Barrel holiday line.

Halloween Entertaining

Looking to make a special dinner during the Halloween or Thanksgiving season? A perfect piece for the occasion is the Staub 3.5-qt. Black Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocoette that’s priced at $180. It also has a festive sparkling brass stem-shaped knob and large handles for convenient carrying. This piece is a great option to serve hors d’oeuvres or entrees, and it comes in three color options. Best of all, it’s dishwasher friendly, which makes the clean up process a breeze.

Halloween Decor

Create a spooky entrance to your home with the Pumpkin Lanterns. These will be sure to light up your sidewalk or porch. They’re available in two size options, large or small, and feature a smiling pumpkin face on the front. However, these lanterns can be used indoors as well with a faux or wax candle. Prices for the lanterns range from $40 to $100 depending on the size.

Another adorable piece for your entrance is the Spiderweb Halloween Doormat and it’s priced at just $30. This piece is sure to set the stage for guests or trick or treaters. Better yet, this mat is very functional and made with a highly absorbent and dirt-trapping substance. It also has a rubber backing so it will stay put.

Thanksgiving Ready

Get your Thanksgiving table or mantel ready with the Crate & Barrel holiday Pine Chip Brown Garland. This would look beautiful placed down the center of a table or hanging above a fireplace. It would also look beautiful paired with candles and it will match all of your other holiday decor. This piece is currently priced at just $39, too.

Christmas Decorating

You may be thinking it’s a bit early to be thinking about Christmas decorating, however it will be here before we know it. In the Christmas collection our favorite section is the stockings. The cozy knit stocking is stunning and will add a cozy vibe to your mantel or staircase. It’s also gender neutral and priced at just $40.

Which piece from the Crate & Barrel holiday collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the Le Creuset new fall line called “Truffle”.

