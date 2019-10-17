Score Halloween classics, Scarface, 007 bundles, and more on Blu-ray from $5

Amazon is offering Scarface in 4K Blu-ray for $17.96 Prime shipped. This is down from its $25+ going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. This cult classic is redone like never before with additional content, interviews, deleted scenes, and more. Whether you’ve seen Al Pacino’s Scarface yet or not, this belongs on every movie buff’s shelf. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other Blu-rays on sale at Amazon:

Don’t forget about the iTunes Iconic Duos sale with prices starting at just $5 with $1 rentals. You’ll find hits like Men in Black, Zoolander, The Shining, and more at great prices. Plus, when you set up Movies Anywhere, your purchase follows you across different streaming platforms.

In the spring of 1980, the port at Mariel Harbor was opened, and thousands set sail for the United States. They came in search of the American Dream. One of them found it on the sun-washed avenues of Miami… wealth, power and passion beyond his wildest dreams. He was Tony Montana. The world will remember him by another name… Scarface. Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Robert Loggia, Scarface has become a cultural phenomenon brilliantly directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone.

