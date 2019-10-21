Slice your pie like a pro with the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $11 (20% off)

Shop & Co. (100% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $10.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $14 or more, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, about 20% off the going rate, and the best we can find. Walmart’s best listing has it at a bloated $17+. This palm-sized pizza wheel is designed to smoothly cut through your pie without displacing all the delicious toppings along the way. It has a safety-focused “ergonomic” handle, a blade guard so the kids won’t accidentally cut themselves pulling it out of the drawer and a 100% lifetime money-back guarantee. The Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,400 customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Winco’s 4-inch stainless steel Pizza Cutter goes for $5 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings as well. It doesn’t feature the safety-focused design but comes in at around half the price. Although it does have a much longer reach than today’s featured deal so it might come in handy with other dishes as well.

Be sure to take a look at our Black Friday predictions in the home and smart home categories right here. You’ll find a large collection of discounts on housewares and kitchen gear in our Home Goods Guide too.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel:

This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza. Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!