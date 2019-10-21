When it comes to PC gaming, every peripheral counts. But upgrading to a high-performance monitor is a solid investment that’s bound to make a substantial difference. When it comes to gaming brands, Razer is well known, but has yet to delve into the monitor-manufacturing space. That officially changes today with a new Razer monitor hitting the scene.

Dubbed Raptor, Razer’s new monitor is a 27-inch display with a WQHD resolution. It features a wide array of connectivity options including USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more. Even with a WQHD resolution, Razer Raptor delivers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

Razor Raptor: A gorgeous, cable-managed gaming display

There’s no question that the new edge-to-edge gaming display from Raptor is a beauty to look at. Not only is the exterior comprised of aluminum and fabric, it is able to tilt up to 90-degrees making sure every port is easily-accessible.

Razer is known for embracing RGB, and Raptor continues this adventure by adding an LED strip to its base. As you’d expect, it is Razer Chroma-powered, providing a wide-range of configurability using the Synapse 3 application. When it comes to connectivity, not only is Raptor graced with a solid I/O lineup, it takes things a step further with ‘CNC milled channels’ that ‘allow users to easily hide the five unique Razer green performance cables’.

“Razer has worked alongside partners in the past to bring the Razer experience to monitors, but the full potential was never fully realized. We have decided to tackle this space on our own and are very excited to expand our presence to include desktop displays,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan.

Pricing and availability

Razor Raptor is available for pre-order now for a price of $699.99. At the time of posting this article, orders are limited to Razor direct. Given the size of the company’s Amazon store, we expect the new Razor monitor to show up there around the time it begins shipping on November 11, 2019.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering there is no shortage of gaming monitors on the market today, it seems likely that this Razer monitor is going to face an uphill battle gaining popularity. That being said, its unique design is likely to help it stand apart from the rest. This is especially true for Razer enthusiasts, considering the brand is quite popular in the gaming industry.

Instead of attempting to make the highest performance monitor on the market, Razer chose to deliver a solid feature set that is bound to appeal to its crowd without alienating them with a really high price. At $700, it’s certainly not inexpensive, but also doesn’t come close to the price of Alienware’s new 4K 120Hz monitor or the already-released ASUS 4K 144Hz offering.

