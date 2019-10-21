Take up to 30% off four-packs of Tile Mate or Slim Item Finders from $42

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders with replaceable batteries for $42 shipped. Usually selling for $60, it’s been recently dropping in price over the past few days. Today’s offer is $8 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a waterproof design and 300-foot range, Tile’s 2018 edition of the Mate tracker features a replaceable CR1632 battery. That means you’ll be able to extend its life well into the future. This style is particularly helpful for hunting down lost keys, but with four of them you can track just about anything. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. More below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll be able to grab the Tile Mate and Slim Item Finder four-pack for $42.99. Having just dropped from $50, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and a new low at Amazon. Unlike the featured deal, here you’re getting two of the Mate trackers as well as the wallet-friendly slim finders. Both versions also include the ability to swap out their batteries, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,480 customers.

For those on a tighter budget, right now you can grab a single Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $16 at Amazon. If keeping tabs on four different items isn’t a necessity, then this is perfect for ensuring your car keys never get lost again.

Tile Mate Item Finder features:

The world’s best selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!