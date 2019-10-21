Save on TP-Link smart home gear from $10 today: Plugs, LED lights, more

Today only, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off select TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and LED light bulbs from $10. You can opt for free in-store pickup; otherwise, you’ll need an order total over $35 to sidestep shipping charges. Our top pick is the TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-outlet Smart Plug for $14.99. It typically goes for $30 at Amazon where we’ve seen it drop as low as $21. These unique smart home plugs offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for even more.

Another standout offering is the TP-Link KL110 A19 Smart LEDE Light Bulb for $9.99. You’d usually pay around $15 at other retailers. Today’s deal is $3 less than our previous mention. Without a required hub, TP-Link’s Kasa bulbs are perfect for starting or expanding your smart home. This model offers dimmable shades of white along with compatibility for Alexa and Google ecosystems. It also includes app support on both iOS and Android devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Swing over to today’s Home Depot sale for even more smart home deals on door locks and more.

TP-Link Kasa HS107 features:

Independently control your lights and other appliances from anywhere with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets. Schedule connected devices turn on when you get home, then power down when you go to sleep. Control each outlet individually or as one, set schedules or scenes, even use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!