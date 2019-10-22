Discovery Inc.’s Food Network Kitchen has officially launched here in the U.S. It’s the “first-ever live, interactive cooking product” which launched with an “all-star line-up of live classes from top Food Network chefs” and more. This new app, which is available across Amazon Alexa, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, and Fire TV devices, as well as iOS and Android products, will help you improve your cooking prowess. Designed to assist customers “by solving pain points associated with cooking”, will include meal prep and grocery shopping tips.

Nomad Base Station

Food Network Kitchen arrives on Alexa-enabled devices

The new Food Network Kitchen app is built specifically for Amazon’s Alexa and Fire lineup of products, but also works on Android and iOS devices. What is Food Network Kitchen, you may ask? Well, it’s designed to help you, an at-home chef, enjoy cooking more.

Food Network Kitchen will feature 25 live and interactive classes each and every week, along with the ability to order groceries for delivery straight from the app. This is a first where customers will be able to stream a live cooking class with two-way interaction. The two-way interaction is crucial here, as users and chefs can easily communicate in real-time.

Food Network Kitchen highlights

Daily live and interactive cooking classes

Hundreds of on-demand cooking classes with a wide variety including 500 beginner classes, 395 international cuisine classes and 75 family friendly classes

Home delivery for ingredients used in all classes, recipes, instructional videos and shows

Hundreds of step-by-step instructional videos

Advanced search functionality

A curated selection of Food Network shows, with corresponding recipes, ingredients and home delivery of ingredients.

Access to top Food Network talent and culinary experts including Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Andrew Zimmern, Ree Drummond, Daniel Boulud, Valerie Bertinelli, Sunny Anderson, Jonathan Waxman, Molly Yeh, Nancy Silverton, JJ Johnson and many more.

Thousands of trusted recipes and videos, with corresponding ingredients and home delivery of ingredients.

Food Network Kitchen pricing

Food Network Kitchen comes with a 90-day trial at the start and, for a limited time, will have a price of $47.99 for the year. This includes hundreds of on-demand classes, 25 live and interactive classes per week, step-by-step instructional videos, thousands of recipes, and more.

9to5Toys’ take

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your cooking game, this seems to be a great option. Being compatible with Amazon devices like the Echo Show 5, which are already in many kitchens, is a huge plus. But, the biggest benefit here is that it works with iOS and Android devices, so nobody is excluded from being able to enjoy the content.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!