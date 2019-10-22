Amazon is currently offering Google’s brand-new Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked Smartphone in Clearly White on sale for $699.99 shipped. That’s $99 off its regular rate and is the first direct-dollar discount that we’ve tracked on a unit that doesn’t require an activation on any carrier. Google’s latest and greatest smartphone is the first device from the company to offer dual cameras, giving greater mobile photography prowess to its owners. Plus, you’ll be able to take some insane photos at night of the stars, something that no other phone can quite manage to capture as of yet. Be sure to check out our hands-on for more of our thoughts on the Pixel 4.

Nomad Base Station

Since Google’s latest supports fast wireless charging without certification, you can easily use some savings from this Pixel 4 sale to grab a new Qi pad. We’d recommend the Anker 10W Wireless Charger at $30 shipped on Amazon. Offering a sleek design, this charger will power most smartphones at 10W and the iPhone at 7.5W, offering up the fastest charging speeds available.

Don’t forget that the Motorola moto g7 is also $50 off right now, making it just $200 shipped at Amazon. This is perfect for those who are on a bit of a tighter budget but still want to get a device from a well-known manufacturer.

We also recently detailed what our predictions are for Google’s Black Friday sales, so be sure to swing by that and give it a look if you’re on the fence of whether to buy or not.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more

A new way to control your phone. Quick Gestures let you skip songs and silence calls – just by waving your hand above the screen

End the robocalls. With Call Screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone ever rings

