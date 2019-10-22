Lock-in a $50 discount on Motorola’s Moto G7 Power Smartphone at $200

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having dropped from $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and comes within $10 of the Amazon low from Prime Day. Motorola’s G7 Power features a 12 and 8 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. There’s also 3GB of ram alongside a bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design, and face unlock to round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 560 customers.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 32GB of onboard storage won’t cut it. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

Don't forget that right now you can also score a free Moto G6 with the purchase of another Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Moto G7 Power features:

Upgrade your mobile life with this Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone in marine blue. With 32GB of storage and MicroSD card support, this device has plenty of storage for your data, and the 5000mAh battery provides up to 3 days of life on a full charge. This Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon processor for snappy performance across all tasks.

