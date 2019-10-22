Ring fuses retro and modern with Peephole Cam, now $147 (Save 25%)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $147.22 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $51 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Initially called Door View Cam, Ring renamed it after receiving customer feedback that its title didn’t convey what the product actually did. As its new name implies, Peephole Cam ventures where other Ring products have not, allowing customers to physically look out the door for those times when launching an app proves to be inconvenient. Since Peephole Cam is Alexa-compatible, you’ll be able to pull up a live feed using voice on devices like Fire TV and Echo Show. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Peek at our release coverage for additional details.

Having a completely wireless doorbell is fantastic. The only drawback I can think of is that when power runs out your doorbell goes out of commission until the battery is charged back up. I’ve resolved this issue in my home by purchasing an extra Ring Rechargeable Battery Pack at $29.

If you’re an Anker fan, have a look at the Eufy 2K Video Doorbell. We’ve actually reviewed this doorbell and came away impressed. Give it a watch to get up to speed with all of its features.

Ring Peephole Cam features:

Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Get alerts on your phone, tablet, and PC when anyone knocks on your door, presses the doorbell button, or triggers the motion sensors.

Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

