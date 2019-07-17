In its ever-expanding line of home security offerings, Eufy now carries a Video Doorbell which offers alerts, a live feed to the app and the ability to talk to those at your door. 2k 2560 x 1920 resolution tops the feature set on the Doorbell. Priced at $180, the Eufy Video Doorbell offers some nice features along with its hi-res image. Check out the video below.

Installation

For installation, the video doorbell requires the wires from an existing doorbell. A slight modification is necessary at the door chime, but Eufy supplies easy steps to follow to make this change. By installing a jumper between two terminals, this provides enough power for the doorbell to operate.

Mounting the doorbell is pretty straight forward. Because of the placement of my existing doorbell, I had to make another hole in my siding to properly run the wires. This was the most difficult part of installation for me, but is completely dependent on how the current doorbell is mounted.

Eufy Video Doorbell: Video

Since the doorbell requires the use of existing wires that disable the existing doorbell chime, Eufy also includes a wireless electronic chime that pairs to the video doorbell and can be installed in any outlet.

Eufy Security App

Within the Eufy Security app, you are instantly able to see a live feed from the doorbell by hitting the play button. The 2560 x 1920 resolution makes it easy to see what is going on. Another feature is setting up alerts based on movement detected. From my experience, the doorbell does a pretty decent job of detecting human movement rather than other shapes, but there was one section of view that was giving false alarms at night when my porch light was on.

To combat this, there are different ways of customizing alerts from the doorbell. One way is to adjust the sensitivity of motion detection. The four tiers of sensitivity let you dial motion detection in to your space.

Another way of customizing alerts is to set an activity zone. The Eufy Security app lets you choose from a few preset shapes or you can draw your own to customize to a space. Since the troublesome part of my image is in the upper right corner, drawing a frame around the area where people would most likely be located helps to eliminate false alarms.

Communicating through the doorbell

Of course, one of the great features of the video doorbell is the ability to talk through it to people at your door. So far, I’ve really only talked to my daughter – who loves being able to press the button and talk to me when I’m away from the house. We were able to clearly understand each other.

Of course, viewing video while away from Wi-Fi can take a large amount of data, which Eufy warns you about before starting the live feed while on a cellular network.

Eufy Security on Smart Displays

The Video Doorbell can also be connected to a Google Voice Assistant video device or Alexa-enabled smart display. This lets you see who’s at the door by asking your compatible display. It worked well with the Echo Show 5 I am testing it on, but it does take a little bit to actually initiate the video feed. But I think this is the fault of the Echo, not the Video Doorbell. The Show 5 takes a bit to initialize other functions as well.

Overall, I’ve been very impressed with the Eufy Video Doorbell. It’s clear installation instructions and features inside the eufy Security app make it easy to setup and use. The video feed is clear, audio is clear, and It’s nice to be alerted when someone is approaching the door.

