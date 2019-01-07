Ring has shown off its latest smart video doorbell at CES 2019 along with a dozen other new products including smart lighting, smoke detectors, and a flood/freeze sensor. As for the new headline product, Ring’s Door View Cam offers seamless, wireless installation on your door’s peephole.

Ring Door View Cam

As reported by The Verge, the Ring Door View Cam video doorbell retains a traditional peephole to quickly see who’s knocking along with the functionality of the Ring iOS and Android app.

Door View Cam offers 1080p HD video, a rechargeable battery, smart alerts, and easy installation. Even though the company said Apple HomeKit support would be coming to its products at some point back when Amazon acquired Ring last year, there’s no HomeKit support with the Door View Cam. Ring’s doorbells do work with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Pricing lands at $200, in line with the company’s Video Doorbell 2, and $50 less than the Video Doorbell Pro. Ring hasn’t announced a release date for Door View Cam other than it arriving “later this year.”

Ring Smart Outdoor Lighting

Other new product announcements from Ring today include a lineup of smart outdoor lighting that covers about any application homeowners can think up. The collection includes seven products:

Spotlight

Floodlight Battery

Floodlight Wired

Pathlight

Steplight

Motion Sensor

Transformer

According to Ring, the smart lighting lineup is weather-resistant, motion activated, easy to install, and uses bright LEDs. There are both wired and wireless battery powered options.

Amazon-owned Ring is also introducing a Bridge to connect the new outdoor smart lights with its cameras and security system. The new Ring lights are expected to start shipping in early March.

Ring Home Security Sensors

Finally, Ring also announced new sensors to work with its home security solution. Users will now have the option to add a Smoke & CO Listener for $35, a First Alert Z-Wave Smoke & CO Alarm for $40, a Flood and Freeze sensor for $30, and a new Dome Siren.

All of these sensors are in addition to the existing motion sensor and contact sensor that Ring offers for its security system.

As noted by The Verge, Ring is also gaining integration with other manufacturers like smart locks from Schlage, Yale, and more.

Amazon also announced that the Ring app can now control select Kwikset, Schlage, and Yale smart locks, which moves the dial along incrementally in terms of integrations. A Ring and August integration will supposedly come last this year so that customers can control the August Smart Lock Pro through the Ring app.

All in all, Ring’s CES announcement includes the most new products that we’ve seen from any company so far. What do you think? Does the Door View Cam or new smart outdoor lighting look appealing? Let us know in the comments below!