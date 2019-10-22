Amazon is offering the Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac for $125.94 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This stand is bound to make an iMac pop with its luxurious look and feel. The front plate is reversible, allowing you to alternate between a walnut or aluminum appearance. An internal shelf allows you stow cables, SD cards, and more to ensure your desk is always looking its best. It raises an iMac or secondary display by 3.66-inches, helping improve posture by bringing it up to eye-level. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our announcement coverage for further details.

If you only intend on raising an iMac, consider Rain Design’s mBase. Priced at $54 this stand is a perfect fit for an iMac’s base and offers a 2-inch height elevation. While it does offer a drawer, it looks to be about half the size of what’s offered in the featured deal.

For iPad Pro owners on the hunt for a new case, Twelve South has a new offering. Called Journal, this case features an interior pocket perfect for stowing a slim keyboard, some documents, and more. See our release coverage to learn more.

Need an iMac to go with your new stand? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal from Amazon. It’s for the 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K resolution, i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more. Have a look for yourself to find more information.

Twelve South HiRise Pro for iMac features:

Elevates iMac or external display to your optimal viewing height up to 93mm (3.66 in)

Creates hidden desktop storage for hard drives, hubs or personal items

Features a reversible walnut / aluminum front plate and padded leather top

Internal shelf adusts to four different screen height options

Works with all iMacs and most displays. Displays fit up to maximum base depth of 235 mm (9.25 in) and max base witdth of 235 mm (9.25 in)

