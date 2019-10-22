Apple’s latest Retina 4K iMac returns to Amazon all-time low $1,350 ($149 off)

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,349.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $1,499 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.0GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

21.5-Inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

Magic keyboard

