Save 50% on Funko Pop! Advent Calendars, now just $20 at GameStop

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, GameStop is offering a selection of Funko Pop! Advent Calendars at 50% off. Our top pick from the sale would be 24-Piece Marvel 80th Anniversary Edition at $19.99, which is down from its going rate of $40. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, this same set goes for $38.50 at Amazon where it’s currently out of stock. These Advent Calendars offer up 24 different doors to open throughout the holiday season. Plus, you’ll find a Pop! of all of your favorite Marvel characters here. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Other $20 Funko Advent Calendars on sale:

Be sure to use some of your savings toward this ultra cute Funko Pop! Marvel: Holiday Groot with Wreath that’s just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. This desk accessory is a must for any Marvel fan and would pair perfectly with your new Advent Calendar fro GameStop’s sale above.

Funko Pop! Marvel Advent Calendar features:

Countdown the holidays with this Marvel Advent calendar from Funko!

This calendar contains pocket pop’s of all of your favorite Marvel characters.

Collect all Marvel product from Funko!

