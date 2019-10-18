Black Friday PC Gaming: We predict deals on Razer, Microsoft, and more

Black Friday is just over a month away, and if history repeats itself, we’ll start to see ads drop in a week or so. We’ve already predicted console gaming, as well as Apple, smart home, Amazon, and other Black Friday sale potentials. Now, it’s time to take a look at what we think will happen on the PC gaming side of things with Razer, Microsoft, Corsair, Crucial, and other top brands.

Black Friday PC Gaming Predictions:

With Black Friday sales on the horizon, it might be a good idea to hold off on any major purchases until we see exactly what will be discounted. From Amazon to Best Buy, Newegg, and even Microsoft, we’re preparing to see some of this year’s biggest price drops in a variety of categories.

Last year, some of the biggest component deals were found at Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon with the ads coming out in late October or early November. Don’t worry though, manufactures got in on the deals with both Dell and HP offering some steep discounts on their products.

Components: Storage, CPUs, GPUs, and more

For the custom PC enthusiast, this is likely at the heart of what you’re wanting to go on sale. Both Intel and AMD have some great products this year when it comes to processors, and NVIDIA’s RTX GPU lineup is next-level with real-time ray tracing.

During Black Friday sales, we’re expecting to see around 20% price drops on most components if last year’s sales are any indication. 2019 hasn’t brought with it many discounts of components as manufacturers try to squeeze every ounce of profit out of their latest products, but Black Friday always delivers.

Storage, however, is almost always on sale. Just this year we’ve seen SSDs drop to under $0.10 per GB, and Black Friday should bring about even steeper discounts here. We’re expecting 1TB SSDs to be available for around $80 or less during the shopping holiday, with regular hard drives falling even further. We’ve already seen drives like WD’s 10TB Elements desktop hard drive for $0.06 per GB, and we’re only expecting that to fall even more during Black Friday sales.

Monitors at unseen prices

Monitor technology is becoming more affordable with 144Hz displays dipping into the $200 price ranges on some occasions (before sales). With Black Friday, we’re hoping to see 144Hz and 1440p panels available in the sub-$200 range, with curved UltraWide being available at under $300.

However, monitors don’t just stop at 1440p these days. With 4K and even 8K making their way to consumers, we’re hoping to see these monitors drop to new all-time lows in their respective categories.

Razer and Microsoft at new lows

If you’re one who prefers a great all-in-one machine, this is your year. Razer released an update to its Blade Stealth ultrabook with a fantastic upgrade: a dedicated GTX 1650 graphics card. This Black Friday, we’re expecting to see up to 20% off the company’s latest ultrabook, with even more discounts on its Blade 15 lineup that just got updated, as well.

Microsoft is in no shortage of new PC gear, either. Having just announced its latest Surface Laptop which is “3x more powerful than the MacBook Air”, this laptop should hit some new rock-bottom pricing this Black Friday. We’re expecting Microsoft and retailers to knock around $100-$200 off this brand-new laptop, which would bring it down to a much more affordable starting price of around $800 for those who want Microsoft’s latest and greatest.

