If you’re a fan of the popular TV show Property Brothers, they recently launched a new home line at Kohl’s called “Scott Living.” Inside the collection, there are two distinct collections: Oasis and Luxe. The items in the Oasis line showcase earthy and relaxing tones and textures. However, Luxe is all about luxurious textures, bold color schemes, and metallics. You can find all you need for your home, including bedding and bath essentials to kitchenware. Prices in this line range from $7 to Christmas ornaments to $1,400 for a mattress. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite pieces from the new Scott Living collection from the Property Brothers.

“Our collection allows you to mix and match so that you can create the perfect look for your home,” says Drew. “It’s versatile enough so that with our guidance and designs, you’ll feel confident to add your unique personality to rooms to make it truly yours.” Jonathan agrees, noting that it’s also about creating “a luxurious look without breaking the bank.” “Everyone deserves a beautiful place to call home and our pieces help you achieve that!” he adds.

Oasis Scott Living Collection

Especially with cooler weather on the horizon, now is a great time to update your bedding with some more substantial pieces to keep warm. The Scott Living Oasis Empire Comforter Set is medium weight and features soft neutral tones that will match with any bedroom. This set comes with a full, queen or king comforter and two matching shams. Better yet, the quilt is reversible to switch up your bedding even more. You can pick up this set for $220 for the full or $240 for the queen/king.

Another cozy essential for fall from the Oasis line is the Chenille Rib Decorative Throw that’s priced at $80. This throw will add a warm element to any bedroom or living space. It’s also available in a wide array of color options and is machine washable.

Luxe Scott Living Collection

Before guests start arriving for the holiday season, be sure to update your bathroom towels. The Scott Living Ultra Soft Egyptian 6-Piece Towel Set is a great option. This set would also be an excellent gift idea. It’s available in an array of beautiful colors and is priced at $88. These towels are also said to be very absorbent, and their Egyptian cotton makes them ultra-soft.

Finally, the Property Brother’s Scott Living Line also features kitchenware. The 16-piece Dinnerware Set is an excellent option for everyday use. It’s also dishwasher and microwave safe, which makes the clean-up process a breeze. You can find this set priced at $175.

Which piece from the new Property Brothers collection at Kohl’s is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Crate and Barrel’s new holiday line with decor to spruce up your home.

