Amazon is offering the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds on sale at $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down from its $300 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up Sennheiser’s high-end audio quality, these truly wireless earbuds are bound to give you a great experience. Plus, the fingertip controls let you command music, calls, and voice assistants with ease. You’ll also bag IPX4 water resistance here, which make these perfect for use while working out. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the workout rating, Sennheiser namesake, and compact design for an easier pairing experience. Apple’s AirPods truly wireless earbuds are on sale for just $144 at Amazon, saving you over $100 from today’s lead deal. I personally carry AirPods everywhere I go as they make taking calls or listening to some music super easy.

However, you can save even more with Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Headphones. These are just $100 shipped, offer 100-hours of playback, and a super compact form factor. You’ll lose out on Sennheiser’s high-quality audio technology, Apple’s easy pairing experience, and IPX4 water resistance here. However, at $150 off today’s lead deal, this is perfect for those on a bit of a tighter budget who want truly wireless earbuds.

Don’t forget that JAM just announced a pair of $40 truly wireless earbuds which deliver much of the same experience as the models above at a far lower cost. Just keep in mind that the performance of these earbuds will likely be subpar to AirPods, let alone Sennheiser. But, for an ultra low-cost alternative, they’ll get the job done quite well.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbud features:

Exceptional clarity experience sound that’s like ‘being there’ thanks to sennheiser category leading truly wireless technology

Fingertip control control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both True Wireless earbuds

Stay aware transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat wirelessly Without having to remove your earbuds

Extended listening 4 hours of truly wireless listening becomes 12 with our compact charging case that gives you 2 full extra charges.Microphone sensitivity: 94 dB SPL at 1 kHz

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!