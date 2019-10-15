When it comes to truly-wireless headphones, AirPods have become exceptionally popular and have essentially created a new market. A common criticism of AirPods is cost, with the earbuds listing at $159. Several competitors have come, some even pull off the AirPods look while keeping cost low, but few can compare with Jam Live Loud’s $40 price. This cheap AirPods competitor delivers a ‘sleek, no-frills design’ that’s heavily-focused on affordability.

Jam Live Loud: An incredibly cheap AirPods competitor

Jam’s cheap AirPods competitor aims to bring ‘all the key features you need within a compact and affordable design.’ Features include sweat resistance, noise isolation, a truly-wireless design, and ‘premium sound’. When it comes to liquid resistance, Jam’s Live Loud earbuds sport an IPX4 rating. This is inline with what Apple’s PowerBeats Pro have, ensuring survival from water splashes and sweat.

Each Jam Live Loud earbud is said to achieve 3-hour battery life with three additional charges held in the carrying case. Quick math will tell you that’s 12 hours of playback time, half of what AirPods offer. It’s not all bad though as Jam’s earbuds come with a case that is actually a tad smaller than Apple’s offering, measuring 0.80 x 2.00 x 1.45-inches compared to 0.84 x 2.11 x 1.74-inches. This equates to a form-factor that’s roughly 25% smaller.

Three silicone ear tip sizes come with Jam Live Loud, allowing users to find a fit that suits them best. Since they sport a design that goes inside of the ear, noise isolation is easily achieved. Each earbud features multi-function buttons that can answer calls, control media playback, or fire up Siri.

“As our most compact and affordable true wireless earbuds to date, Live Loud is inviting more people to experience true wireless listening within the palm of their hand,” said Aaron Fournier, JAM Audio Director of Product Development.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned throughout, Jam’s Live Loud earbuds are priced at $39.99. That’s around 75% less than the list price of Apple’s offering, making them an insanely cheap AirPods competitor. Interested parties can order today direct from Jam or via the current product listing at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

At such a low price point, there’s no question that Jam’s Live Loud earbuds deserve a place in the market. While there is little doubt that performance will be on the same level as products with a higher-price, these may prove to be a solid option for children or those living on a tight budget.

