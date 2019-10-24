Amid plenty of Black Friday news this week, Amazon has expanded its free package pickup service to thousands of additional locations in the United States. Today’s news comes on the heels of Amazon Counter going nationwide a few months back as one of the many ways to pick up your parcels. New locations include GNC stores, Health Mart, and more. This makes it easier for shoppers to ensure their valuable holiday packages remain secure if they are unable to accept delivery during the day. Amazon is expected to continue to roll out additional package pickup locations in the United States throughout this year and 2020. Head below for additional details on today’s announcement.

Amazon Package Pickup expands in the US

Amazon Package Pickup and Amazon Counter offer many of the same features, allowing shoppers to enjoy “secure, convenient pickup locations” in addition to various Amazon Locker locations nationwide. With the busy holiday shopping season upon us, this allows consumers to simplify the delivery process by having packages left at various local retail locations.

Customers have 14 days to claim their packages after they have arrived at various pickup locations. This is also ideal if you’re expecting a delivery while on vacation. Upon delivery to the location of your choice, you’ll receive an email with a barcode. Simply head to your preferred Amazon Package Pickup location and show them the code, where you’ll then be presented with your packages.

Patrick Supanc, Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub, explains further:

“The response we’ve heard from our customers and partners after the launch of Counter earlier this year has been tremendous. This new network of pickup points gives customers a pickup experience that is fast, flexible and convenient, and partners are thrilled with the strong engagement and additional foot traffic Counter is driving for their stores.”

Amazon Package Pickup is rolling out at more locations in the coming weeks during the leadup to Black Friday. You can learn more on this landing page.

Keep up with 9to5Toys before and during Black Friday

As always, we’ll be covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday extensively over the few weeks. You can stay up to date by following us on Twitter and downloading our iOS app. For the best deals, be sure to bookmark our guide, which will be updated continuously throughout Thanksgiving week.

Amazon Adds Thousands of New Locations for Free Package Pickup Across the U.S.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!