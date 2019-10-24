Fossil’s Sport Smartwatch brings Wear OS to your wrist for $104 (Reg. $199)

Fossil is currently offering its Sport Wear OS Smartwatch in light blue, neon, and red for $104.30 shipped when code LETSGO has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $199 these days at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, beats our previous mention by $47, and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This 41mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of Amazon shoppers and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. More details below.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design.

Looking for the latest and greatest in the iPhone ecosystem? Right now you can score high-end Apple Watch Series 5 models at Amazon lows.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!