High-end Apple Watch Series 5 models hit new Amazon lows with these fresh deals

Amazon is discounting various high-end Apple Watch Series 5 models by $50, delivering new all-time lows on a handful of listings. This includes the popular stainless steel cellular variations with Milanese Loop bands and more. Simply scroll through the listings on this page to see all of the discounts. This is a match of the largest price drop we’ve tracked to date with new all-time lows on a handful of models. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Those looking to save further will want to check out our previous coverage on Apple Watch Series 4 discounts at Amazon where $99 off deals can be found.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!