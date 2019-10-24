Google Nest Hub is a kitchen must for finding new recipes: $57.50 (Reg. $130)

VIPOutlet via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Google Nest Hub for $57.47 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Normally $130 at Best Buy, this beats our last mention by $0.50 and is one of the best deals we’ve seen recently. I love the Google Nest Hub and use it frequently to command my smart home. My wife, who isn’t nearly as techy as me, also loves using it to set timers, ask it questions, and even look up recipes. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re not much into Google’s Assistant-based ecosystem, the Amazon Echo Dot is a great alternative here. The Certified Refurbished Echo Dot 3rd Generation is just $30 shipped at Amazon. The main thing you’ll lose out on here is the built-in display, which, truthfully, can be pretty handy.

For our predictions on other Google discounts this coming Black Friday, be sure to hit our roundup post. We’ve laid out the possible discounts to be had this shopping season, so, if you’re the speculating type, give it a read.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Home Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. This Google Home Hub lets you listen to music from Spotify and Pandora and view YouTube content.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!