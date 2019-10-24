Replace your old toaster oven with a stainless steel option for $20 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven (NS-TO12SS8) for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, is up to 50% off and is the lowest total we can find. For comparison, it goes for $28+ from Amazon third-party sellers. Along with bake, toast and broil cooking functions, this model features 1100-watts of power, adjustable temperature settings (149°F to 450°F), a stainless steel housing, and an included crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

This is one of the most affordable toaster ovens out there at $20 shipped. Even most standard toasters go for more than today’s lead deal. However, you could save slightly more with a Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel 2-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster at under $18 Prime shipped. Clearly you won’t get the mini oven features here, but it will handle your morning toast/bagels just fine.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware and household deals. Today’s Gold Box has some great offers on KitchenAid mixers and Dyson vacs, but you’ll also find furniture, tools, and much more.

Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Enjoy meal favorites with this four-slice Insignia toaster oven. Its Accu-Timer knob lets you set a desired brownness for breads, and it has bake and broil functions for cooking various recipes. This Insignia toaster oven has two rack levels to accommodate a larger batch of items for baking or toasting.

