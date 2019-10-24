Wyze Cam Pan is a must-have home security camera at just $30, more

Wyze is currently offering FREE shipping on orders of $25 or more when the code WYZEDAY2019 is used at checkout. The best deal here? Wyze Cam Pan is just $29.99 shipped when the code is used. That’s $8 off its going rate at Amazon, beats the all-time low there by $2, and is the best available. Wyze Cam Pan offers 1080p capture, motion tracking, person detection, pan and tilt capabilities, and more. Plus, the built-in ¼-20 threads on the bottom make mounting this camera super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands at Amazon and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Other great Wyze savings:

With your savings on shipping here, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card for just $7.50 at Amazon. It’ll store hours of footage and the included adapter makes for transferring the recordings to a computer super simple. Plus, you can set your Wyze Cam Pan to record to local storage and the FREE 14-day cloud storage, making sure you’ll always have a record of what your camera sees.

While Wyze only offers Alexa and Assistant capabilities, EufyCam 2 is brand-new and brings HomeKit into the mix. This is perfect for the Apple-centric household, as HomeKit notifications can be far more useful on Apple TV when the need arises.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) lets you control Wyze Cam Pan remotely using the Wyze app so you can see every angle of your room while you’re away, on demand. Or, have Wyze Cam Pan monitor your room automatically with the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range

