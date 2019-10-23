After being teased as a HomeKit partner back at WWDC in June, Anker has today announced a new security camera lineup packing Apple’s smart home seal of approval. The EufyCam2 arrives as a follow-up to the brand’s popular and affordable offerings with a simple design and a new base station. While HomeKit secure video has been slow to roll-out, it’s becoming more mainstream as Arlo announced further compatibility with its Ultra cameras gaining this functionality yesterday. Anker’s pairing with Apple shows just how far the brand has come in a few short years. After making waves with its affordable line of smartphone accessories at Amazon, Anker has become a significant player in the consumer technology space, and its introduction of HomeKit-enabled cameras takes that even further. Head below for more on the new EufyCam 2.

Anker unveils EufyCam 2 with HomeKit support

Anker first hit the market with its affordable EufyCams on Kickstarter last year, the brand has slowly expanded its offerings with a handful of additional models. All of which appears to have come to fruition with this week’s announcement of the new HomeKit-enabled EufyCam 2.

The latest from Anker delivers a two-camera bundle for $349 with two cameras and an included hub. It boasts a full-year of battery life and full 1080p HD video feeds. Night vision and “smart” image enhancement features round out the list of notable specs.

Like previous generations before it, EufyCam 2 will deliver free DVR functionality locally with an included microSD card. This is a particularly notable feature as competitors like Arlo, Nest, and others charge a fee to store video clips in the cloud. It’s yet another solid value play for Anker.

In addition to HomeKit support, EufyCam 2 is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Anker is set to offer its latest security cameras exclusively at Best Buy next month for $349 bundled with two cameras and the hub.

Eufy Security Smart Lock also announced

While not as exciting as the HomeKit cameras above, Anker has also announced its new Eufy Security Smart Lock. The simple touchpad design offers “bank-grade” security and up to a year of battery life on a full charge. It also has IP65 certification to ensure that it can stand up to whatever weather comes its way. There’s also integrated fingerprint detection that can unlock your door in just “0.3 seconds.” There’s also Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, although Siri and HomeKit are left out in the cold.

The new Eufy Security Smart Lock is set to launch in 2020 with a $169 price tag.

Source: TechHive

