Smooth 240Hz adorns Alienware’s 25-inch Monitor at $280 (Reg. $330), more

Amazon is offering the Alienware 25-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2518Hf) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to a slick look, this monitor features an incredibly-high 240Hz refresh rate. For those unfamiliar, this yields buttery-smooth animations that make PC gaming even more spectacular. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and even a USB hub with three Type-A ports in tow. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

Tailor your new monitor’s height and angle when snagging North Bayou’s Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $30. This respectably-priced arm is clamps onto a desk and is VESA-mount compatible. With nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews received, this mount sports a 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of Alienware monitors, Dell recently-debuted a supersized 55-inch OLED Monitor that’s capable of 4K at 120Hz. Like today’s featured deal, it would look great on any gamer’s desk.

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Designed for the enthusiast, the AW2518HF delivers a futuristic style and precise form with solid stability

Lightning-fast 240Hz native refresh rate combined with 1ms response time delivers buttery-smooth gameplay with virtually no input lag

AMD Free Sync eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any frame rate

Specific gaming onscreen display design keeps your user experience in the gaming theme.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!