Smooth 240Hz adorns Alienware’s 25-inch Monitor at $280 (Reg. $330), more

Amazon is offering the Alienware 25-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2518Hf) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to a slick look, this monitor features an incredibly-high 240Hz refresh rate. For those unfamiliar, this yields buttery-smooth animations that make PC gaming even more spectacular. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and even a USB hub with three Type-A ports in tow. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.
More monitors on sale:
- MSI Curved 32-inch 4K: $360 (Reg. $420) | Newegg
- LG Curved 34-inch 144Hz UltraWide: $429 (Reg. $515) | BuyDig
- w/ code TOH18
- …and more…
Tailor your new monitor’s height and angle when snagging North Bayou’s Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $30. This respectably-priced arm is clamps onto a desk and is VESA-mount compatible. With nearly 1,000 Amazon reviews received, this mount sports a 4.5/5 star rating.
Speaking of Alienware monitors, Dell recently-debuted a supersized 55-inch OLED Monitor that’s capable of 4K at 120Hz. Like today’s featured deal, it would look great on any gamer’s desk.
Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor features:
- Designed for the enthusiast, the AW2518HF delivers a futuristic style and precise form with solid stability
- Lightning-fast 240Hz native refresh rate combined with 1ms response time delivers buttery-smooth gameplay with virtually no input lag
- AMD Free Sync eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any frame rate
- Specific gaming onscreen display design keeps your user experience in the gaming theme.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!