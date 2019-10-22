Slash $50 off AOC’s 24-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $200, more from $170

Amazon is currently offering the AOC Agon 24-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $35 under the previous price cut and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Armed with a 1440p panel, this 24-inch monitor also clocks in with a notable 144Hz refresh rate. So if you’re looking for a battlestation upgrade that’ll give you the edge over opponents, look no further. There’s also a wide variety of I/O to take advantage of, including DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 390 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale here is the Acer 27-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor at $169.99 shipped. Usually selling for $235, today’s offer will pocket you $65 in savings and brings the price down to a new Amazon low. Compared to the lead deal, you’re looking at the same 144Hz refresh rate. But while you’re only getting a 1080p panel, this monitor enters with a larger 27-inch form-factor. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from any of today’s deals towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable.

For additional ways to enhance your setup, definitely swing by this morning’s Mac and PC accessory sale at Amazon, which features SanDisk, WD, Razer, much more. And don’t forget that we’re still seeing the Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor at $250 which comes bundled with a $50 gift card ($380 value), more.

