Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale covers every genre at new all-time lows

- Oct. 25th 2019 9:14 am ET

0

Apple is heading into the weekend with a huge $5 movie sale across nearly every genre. Of course, all of these titles will become a permanent part of your collection. You’d typically pay $10 per film, although as much as $20 in some instances. Each deal is a match of or new all-time low price. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Action & Adventure |

Comedy |

Drama |

Romance |

You’ll find additional genres on sale over at this deal hub and don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s sale for even more markdowns at Apple’s movie storefront.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp